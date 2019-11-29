Passenger describes terror during bus crash in southern Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO, Colo. -- A man who was aboard a bus that crashed in southern Colorado Thursday described the incident as sheer terror.

Ramiro, who asked that his last name not be used, was released from a hospital on Friday.

He said that after the crash, he tried to find this wife in the wreckage.

“I could hear people screaming, yelling," he said.

The Texas-based Los Paisanos bus went off northbound Interstate 25 near Walsenburg early Thursday.

The bus' journey originated in Mexico. It made a stop in El Paso before heading toward Denver.

Of the 49 people on board, 16 were taken to Parkview Hospital in Pueblo.

Survivors were also taken to other hospitals, but exactly how many is unclear.

According to Colorado State Patrol investigators, some of the injuries are life-threatening.

Ramiro and his wife were returning from visiting family in Mexico.

While Ramiro was unable to find his wife, other family members contacted her on her cellphone.

Her grandson, Jonathon, said, “My grandma answered the phone crying, informing us that she got in the accident and she was still in the bus waiting to get taken off. So they were still trapped in the bus when we were talking to them around 6 in the morning."

Ramiro's wife remains in the hospital with broken ribs. She will spend several weeks in recovery.

The family says the Mexican consulate and the bus company have offered help.

Los Paisanos has been flagged for violations involving speeding drivers. There have been other issues with drivers working long hours.

The driver in Thursday's crash has been charged with causing serious bodily injury.

Los Paisanos has not returned FOX31's request for a comment.