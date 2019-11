× Officer-involved shooting near Watkins, sheriff’s office says

WATKINS, Colo.– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Watkins.

In a tweet sent out Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said more information will be posted.

We are working an OIS near Watkins. Information will be posted here. Still very early. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 29, 2019

We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.