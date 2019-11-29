Local animal shelter holds Thanksgiving feast for homeless pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley gave its sheltered dogs and cats a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday.

The gesture has become an annual tradition for the shelter located near South Santa Fe Drive and West Chenango Avenue in Littleton.

“It’s very uplifting for the dogs,” said volunteer Sheri Mounteer. “Just to know that on a holiday that they have something, you know, people there that love them and care about them. And they get a nice meal as well.”

Learn more about the Human Society of the South Platte Valley and view animals available for adoption on its website.