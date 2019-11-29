× Investigators release hold on home where Kelsey Berreth was murdered last Thanksgiving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— Colorado investigators have released a hold on a Woodland Park condominium after a jury convicted a man guilty of killing its resident and the mother of his daughter.

Patrick Frazee was found guilty earlier this month in the death of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Authorities say law enforcement officers have returned to the home to remove evidence over the past year.

Court officials say the residence needs to be discharged and is likely to go to Berreth’s family who could decide to sell.

Real estate agents say the home could carry a stigmatized property label if it is listed for sale or leased.

Agents say a law change means sellers don’t have to disclose if a murder occurred in a marketable home.