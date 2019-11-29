Fresh Air Friday; Free entrance to Colorado state parks on Black Friday

DENVER– Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging the public to celebrate spending time outside on Friday instead of staying inside for Black Friday.

CPW partnered with Great Outdoors Colorado to offer free access to all 41 Colorado state parks on Black Friday, also known as “Fresh Air Friday”.

CPW is also asking you to snap and share your outdoor adventures using the hashtag #FreshAirFriday​ on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. You can also add them to our gallery by clicking the red “Submit Your Photo” button at the bottom of this story.

CPW also has a list of events happening this weekend in the outdoors. You can find that list here.

Happy Fresh Air Friday!