Driver of car that crashed into Clear Creek warns others: Stay alert at the wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. -- It's been just two days since a light blue Audi sedan crashed into Clear Creek just west of Golden.

Since then, this Facebook post has gone viral and has more than 100,000 views and 300 comments. Many of them are not kind.

Now, the car's driver is talking with FOX31 to share his story and warn others.

"I’m very thankful to be here," said Stephen Wehrle, two days after the crash.

Werhle is an electrician who has been driving on the winding highway to get to his job site for months.

He said he and other workers have noticed themselves dozing off for a few seconds here and there.

And that's what Wehrle said happened Tuesday afternoon, about 1:15.

"Then I woke up...there was guardrail and I knew exactly what had happened," Wehrle said.

He smashed into the guardrail, possibly rolled the car and ended up in an icy Clear Creek. He got out of the car, climbed back up to the highway and called for help.

Wehrle did get a ticket for leaving his lane, but he wants this to be a warning to others about falling asleep behind the wheel, especially on dangerous canyon roads.