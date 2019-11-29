Busy day for Black Friday shoppers in Colorado!

CASTLE ROCK — Today is the busiest shopping day of the year: Black Friday! Around Colorado, thousands of shoppers are heading to area malls and stores hoping to cash in on some good deals.

The Outlets at Castle Rock is holding a 25-hour Black Friday shopping spree.

All in all, the Outlets at Castle Rock is expecting about 75,000 customers within that 25-hour time frame. By the end of the weekend, outlet officials expect that number to climb to 150,000.

Financial experts predict the average American partaking in Black Friday sales will spend about $400-$500 this year alone.

