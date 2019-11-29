× Black Friday Deals: Here are some of the best stores to shop

DENVER– Black Friday is here! Retailers are under even more pressure than usual. With six fewer shopping days this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the clock is ticking for stores to get customers through the door.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2019 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount) 1. Stage: (69.83%) 2. Belk: (66.92%) 3. Bealls Florida: (62.56%) 4. JCPenney: (60.97%) 5. Kohl’s: (57.10%) 6. New York & Company: (56.27%) 7. Dick’s Sporting Goods: (52.27%) 8. Kmart: (51.84%) 9. Sears: (49.25%) 10. Fred Meyer: (47.14%)

WalletHub said these are they key stats:

Stage has the highest overall discount rate at 69.83 percent, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 11.77 percent.

The overall average discount for Black Friday is 40 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.

is 40 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps. The “Apparel & Accessories” category has the biggest share of discounted items, 22.80 percent of all offers, whereas the “Consumer Packaged Goods” category has the smallest at 3.04 percent.

To view the full report, here’s the link.