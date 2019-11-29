Bennet talks impeachment, healthcare during first Colorado town hall in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet held a “Black Friday” special of his own: A town hall.

Around 300 Democrats packed Montview Presbyterian Church in Denver Friday to listen to the senator during his first major town hall in Colorado of 2019.

Now: For the first time in 2019 @SenatorBennet holding a town hall in Denver. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/EZ57gLBNN8 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) November 29, 2019

On the possible impeachment trial in the Senate, Bennet said, “if the facts don’t change, I would likely vote to convict.”

Bennet faced criticism by some in the crowd for not supporting Medicare for All. Bennet defended his position by saying he didn’t want to be in court for a decade over something that had not yet passed in California.

“I don’t want to spend the next 10 years on a losing battle of Medicare for All when it can’t even pass in Vermont,” Bennet told the crowd.

After the event, Bennet told reporters he would have to be doing significantly better than he is now following the Iowa Caucus or New Hampshire primary in order to continue his presidential campaign.

When asked by FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George if his criticism of fellow Democrats -- like calling Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All plan stupid -- might hurt the party long-term, Bennet said he wasn’t directly critiquing candidates.

“I believe it’s important to litigate these issues before the General Election against Donald Trump,” Bennet said.

Bennet, who has endorsed John Hickenlooper’s Senate campaign, said he was unsure if he would campaign directly against Sen. Cory Gardner in the 2020 election.