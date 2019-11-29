View of the Delicate Arch at sunset in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on April 21, 2018. - The park which has over 2000 arches that were formed over 100 million years by a combination of water, ice, extreme temperatures and underground salt movement. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
2 killed, 1 injured after fall at Arches National Park
View of the Delicate Arch at sunset in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on April 21, 2018. - The park which has over 2000 arches that were formed over 100 million years by a combination of water, ice, extreme temperatures and underground salt movement. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
MOAB, Utah — A man and woman died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah.
Chief Ranger Scott Brown said a 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman died after falling into the bowl area near Delicate Arch. A 30-year-old man who also fell was hospitalized but his current condition is unknown.
Brown said the three were related.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.