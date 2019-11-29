Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Saturday: Strong wind gusts, ground blizzard conditions expected

2 killed, 1 injured after fall at Arches National Park

View of the Delicate Arch at sunset in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on April 21, 2018. - The park which has over 2000 arches that were formed over 100 million years by a combination of water, ice, extreme temperatures and underground salt movement. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

MOAB, Utah — A man and woman died Friday morning while hiking in a popular area of Arches National Park in Utah.

Chief Ranger Scott Brown said a 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman died after falling into the bowl area near Delicate Arch. A 30-year-old man who also fell was hospitalized but his current condition is unknown.

Brown said the three were related.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No further information was available.

