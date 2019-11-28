Windy with rain and snow showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a storm on the way that will return heavy snow to the mountains and bring strong wind to the foothills and NE plains. So, if you have travel plans that take you into the Colorado high country be prepared for slick travel and allow extra time.

In metro Denver we will have partly sunny skies early on Friday with cool temps in the low 40s. There will be a few light rain showers after noon. Once the sun sets it will turn to snow showers. At this point we are only expecting a dusting to half an inch of snow by late night.

On Saturday there could be a flurry early otherwise the storm will lift away from Denver, but generate a strong NW wind that will diminish late in the afternoon.

Your Sunday looks great with less wind and more sunshine along with comfortable temps in the mid 40s. It'll be great weather for the Broncos game.

Next week is looking quiet and milder with afternoon readings back in the 50s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.