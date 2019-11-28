× ‘We are thankful to all who wear our Nation’s uniform” President Trump shares Thanksgiving message

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday saying, “we are thankful to all who wear our Nation’s uniform, allowing us to celebrate in safety and peace.”

This Thanksgiving, we are thankful to all who wear our Nation's uniform, allowing us to celebrate in safety and peace. pic.twitter.com/OSExmXwqdH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2019

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted her gratitude to the military as well and wished Americans “a blessed Thanksgiving! Enjoy time with your family and friends.”

May you all have a blessed Thanksgiving! Enjoy time with your family and friends. To those in our military who are serving overseas, you are in our thoughts and prayers – our nation is thankful for all you do! #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/GNyc9VrnoJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 28, 2019

The Obamas also wished the country a happy Thanksgiving with family photos and some helpful advice for tough conversations around the dinner table.