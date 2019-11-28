‘We are thankful to all who wear our Nation’s uniform” President Trump shares Thanksgiving message
President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday saying, “we are thankful to all who wear our Nation’s uniform, allowing us to celebrate in safety and peace.”
First Lady Melania Trump tweeted her gratitude to the military as well and wished Americans “a blessed Thanksgiving! Enjoy time with your family and friends.”
The Obamas also wished the country a happy Thanksgiving with family photos and some helpful advice for tough conversations around the dinner table.