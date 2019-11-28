Slow travel day at DIA this Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — It will be a slow travel day for any last minute flyers heading into Denver International Airport on Thursday. Thanksgiving, like other holidays, is considered one of the slowest days of the year.

On Wednesday, the airport was booming! About 85,000 people walked through checkpoints at DIA — just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Director of Operations at DIA, the airport will see about 35,000 visitors on Thanksgiving.

"Historically almost every holiday here at the airport is normally only 2/3 of a normal day. So, it’s going to be a very small day through the screening checkpoints. Very slow around here,” said Bruce Goetz, Director of Operations at DIA.

Goetz said airlines traditionally cancel a significant amount of flights on major holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.