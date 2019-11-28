President Trump and first lady Melania Trump make surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan
-
Trump associate Roger Stone guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
-
‘We are thankful to all who wear our Nation’s uniform” President Trump shares Thanksgiving message
-
Trump: ‘We’re building a wall in Colorado’
-
Trump offers Mexico aid to ‘wage war’ on drug cartels after massacre of American family
-
Hero military dog Conan in Baghdadi raid to be welcomed by Trump at White House
-
-
Hillary Clinton to Trump: ‘Don’t tempt me’ into entering the 2020 presidential race
-
‘The facts’ remain Republicans’ defense of Trump, House Minority Leader McCarthy says
-
Colorado DACA students anxiously await Supreme Court decision
-
President Trump names hostage negotiator as new National Security Adviser
-
Man in MAGA hat caught on video spraying bear repellent during California Trump protest
-
-
Eric and Lara Trump welcome second child, president’s 10th grandchild
-
Denver talk radio host Craig Silverman fired mid-show after criticizing Trump
-
Impeachment investigators announce first public hearings next week