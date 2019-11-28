× Kansas sheriff’s office cancels criminal activity on Thanksgiving

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kansas– The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas is cancelling all criminal activity on Thanksgiving.

In a post on Facebook, the sheriff’s office said that if you had plans of engaging in criminal activity today, they apologize for the inconvenience.

“If this cancellation has affected you, please message us with the date, time, and location of your planned criminal activity and we will accommodate you to the best of our ability.”

One person commented on the post saying, “I hear there was some cattle mooing over about doing something out on hwy 99 today..”.

Another said, “BTW – My sister-in-law is planning a crime today. What she passes off as stuffing is a true crime…against humanity. The crime is planned for 4:40 pm 2314 Maple Park Way, Hooterville, Ohio. Please come save us all – and don’t hold back on the sirens.”

Happy Thanksgiving!