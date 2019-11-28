Hungry? These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving

Sick of autumnal feasts? Turkey not your speed? Well, good news: you can still dine at some of your favorite chain food joints instead this Thanksgiving.

These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, but hours vary by location (and inclement weather could play a role, too). It’s best to call ahead to make sure your local favorite is open before stopping by on an empty stomach. And hey — share thanks to the workers keeping your plate full while you’re at it.

Hungry? Eat here this Thanksgiving

Burger King

Bob Evans

The Capital Grille

Cracker Barrel

Chili’s

Denny’s

Del Taco

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin’

Golden Corral

IHOP

Little Caesars

McDonald’s

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Smokey Bones

Starbucks

Waffle House

Wendy’s