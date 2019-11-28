HONG KONG, CHINA - [NOVEMBER28]: Hong Kong police officers inspect and catalogue thousands of molotov cocktails collected on the campus of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in the Hung Hom district on November 28, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong slipped into a technical recession on Thursday after anti-government demonstrations stretched into its fifth month while protesters continue to call for Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam to meet their remaining demands since the controversial extradition bill was withdrawn, which includes an independent inquiry into police brutality, the retraction of the word "riot" to describe the rallies, and genuine universal suffrage. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)
Hong Kong police to end siege, return campus to university
HONG KONG — Police in Hong Kong were preparing Friday to reopen access to a university campus after blocking it for 12 days to try to arrest protesters holed up inside.
A team of about 100 officers had almost completed a 1 ½-day operation to collect evidence and remove gasoline bombs and other dangerous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Assistant Commissioner Chow Yat-ming told reporters.
“Later on we will hand over the campus to the university,” he said.
They found 280 gasoline bombs Friday morning, on top of 3,800 removed the previous day.
Police did not encounter any protesters. One masked protester told media the night before police came in that about 20 people were still hiding to avoid arrest.
They were the holdouts from roughly 1,000 protesters who had retreated inside the campus after battling police on nearby streets. A few escaped a police cordon, but police say they arrested 700 people and recorded the details of 300 minors who could face charges later.