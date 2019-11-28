× Foggy Thanksgiving; Wind and snow inbound Friday-Saturday

Happy Thanksgiving!

Expect fog across most of the Front Range then turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs around 38 in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The Mountains stay partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. This is part of a smaller storm system that is moving through southern Colorado and New Mexico with rain and snow. The heaviest snow accumulations stay in the San Juan Mountains and Sangre’s, 6-12″.

Raton Pass is also seeing snow if you’re traveling to New Mexico.

A larger storm system in California rolls into Colorado Friday-Saturday with wind and snow.

I’m forecasting heavy mountain snow in the San Juan Mountains, Sangres, and West Elk Mountains around Aspen/Snowmass/Crested Butte. 1-2 feet in the San Juan’s. 8-12″ in the West Elks. 6-12″ in the Sangres. Temps in the teens.

Much colder in the Mountains on Saturday as temps drop into the single digits.

High impact to I-70 travel Friday afternoon, Saturday morning and Saturday afternoon. It’s a combination of snow and strong wind.

Wind ramps up to 80mph above treeline on Friday and Saturday. High Wind Watches are in effect.

Everything clears-out on Sunday. Good travel weather on the roads and in the air. Highs reach 44 in Denver.

Dry Monday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.