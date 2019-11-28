× Denver-bound bus rolls over in southern Colorado

DENVER – Worried and anxious family members await word after a passenger bus rolled over Thanksgiving morning in Southern Colorado.

There were nearly 50 people on board when a Los Paisanos bus – headed for its depot on Broadway in downtown Denver – crashed near Walsenburg. Several passengers were seriously hurt – some of the injuries are life-threatening.

The bus went off an icy Interstate 25 and rolled over one and a half times. The drivers being charged with “careless driving causing bodily injury.”

A number of people from Denver were on the bus including Maria Rodriguez’s parents.

“… I’m not sure exactly what she (mother) has 4 or 5 ribs broken, and my dad, they says he’s ok but he says he feels a lot of pain on the left side… it’s hard for him to walk and hard for him to breathe,” Rodriguez told Fox 31.

Rodriguez tells us her parents were returning from visiting family in Mexico.

Los Paisanos is based in Texas and has a “satisfactory” rating.

However, the Problem Solvers discovered the company has been flagged for problems with the number of hours its drivers spend behind the wheel.

It’s drivers have been cited for “unsafe driving,” including a high number of speeding tickets.

Colorado State Patrol says excessive speed for roadway conditions is considered a factor in this crash.

Back in Denver, the Rodriguez family tells Fox 31 they’ve not been able to get any answers from the bus company.

“…I came three times today…. I came from Aurora and I think it’s very painful… They are not answering the phone,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is trying to track down her parents’ belongings.

She’s thankful they are alive, but for a while she wasn’t sure.

Back near Walsenburg, investigators are still trying to learn more about what led this 2-year-old bus to crash before sunup Thanksgiving morning.

The ages of the passengers ranged from 4 to 83 years old.

The Problem Solvers attempted to contact Los Paisanos.

So far we have not heard back from the company.