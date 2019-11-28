Colorado Democrats plans for new laws may clash with busy 2020 political calendar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado state lawmakers are less than 30 business days away from convening their annual session at the State Capitol.

Earlier this year, Democrats who control the chamber, proposed sweeping and controversial changes to oil and gas regulations as well as the new "red flag" law.

So what will happen in 2020?

PAID FAMILY LEAVE

Paid Family Leave will be a hot topic again with stakeholders meeting for months to determine the exact language. Details on that bill are expected to be released soon. It failed in 2019 however lawmakers tell FOX31 they are trying to bring back a better version of the bill in 2020.

Governor Jared Polis has already proposed funding paid family leave for state workers in his budget request. He has initially allocated $10 million to give 8 weeks off to workers in the event of a sick relative or new child.

GUNS

Rep. Tom Sullivan, who helped pass the red flag legislation earlier this year, has already told The Denver Post he plans to bring back new gun laws in 2020. Some ideas of legislation being floated around include new regulations and rules for securing guns. The new law would apply to both for gun owners and businesses selling guns

CONFLICTING POLITICAL CALENDAR

Sources tell FOX31 the biggest obstacle for Democrats seeking new rules and regulations may be the political calendar. With President Trump and Senator Cory Gardner seeking reelection, Democratic leaders may fear overreaching. Gardner is already campaigning off of some of the laws Democrats passed in 2019.

KEY DATES

January 8th - Start of General Assembly

March 3rd - Super Tuesday

June 30th - Primary for US Senate Race