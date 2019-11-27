Choosing a Medicare Plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make, not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet. There is not much time left before Medicare annual enrollment ends on December 7th. So, now is the time to learn more about how to select the right Medicare Plan for you. Chuck Swennson, from UnitedHealthCare Medicare and Retirement shares some insights.AlertMe
UnitedHealthCare – Selecting the Right Medicare Plan
-
Elizabeth Warren’s $20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan pledges no middle class tax increase
-
Medicare Annual Enrollment
-
Warren says getting to ‘Medicare for All’ will take 3 years
-
Aurora man faced $375K in medical bills after SUV crashed into apartment, landed on top of him
-
At debate, Democrats agree that Trump should be impeached
-
-
White House urgently ramps up push for drug cost legislation
-
Buttigieg’s rise positions him as top target at 5th debate
-
Broncos’ Ja’Wuan James helps donate winter coats to Denver elementary school students
-
Insurance company won’t cover much-needed wheelchair, California double amputee says
-
Breaking down the Democratic debate
-
-
Sen. Kamala Harris holds a rally in Denver
-
A Texas woman was legally declared dead while still alive
-
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffers heart attack