School Closings & Delays

UnitedHealthCare – Selecting the Right Medicare Plan

Posted 1:14 pm, November 27, 2019, by
Data pix.

Choosing a Medicare Plan is one of the most important decisions a person can make, not only for their health and well-being, but also for their wallet.  There is not much time left before Medicare annual enrollment ends on December 7th.  So, now is the time to learn more about how to select the right Medicare Plan for you.  Chuck Swennson, from UnitedHealthCare Medicare and Retirement shares some insights.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.