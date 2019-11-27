Two more storm systems take aim at Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Temperatures start cold this morning in the single digits with clear skies. Grab a warm jacket!

The Front Range stays sunny early, then turns partly cloudy this afternoon, with a high of 25 degrees.

If you have to travel I-70 or any mountain corridor, please know that more snow is coming.

The mountains start sunny then turn cloudy as the first of two different storm systems approaches from the south. Southern Colorado will get the most snow from this first storm.

Mountain snow continues on Thursday (Thanksgiving). 1-4 inches of accumulation in the Central and Northern Mountains. Southern Mountains 8-12 inches.

The second storm system is larger and arrives Friday and Saturday. Snow accumulation of 2-6 inches in the Central and Northern Mountains. Southern Mountains another 8-12 inches or more.

Extremely windy in the mountains Friday and Saturday. Gusts 50-80 mph on the Divide and Front Range peaks, including Longs Peak, Eldora, Berthoud Pass, Loveland Pass and the 10-Mile Range.

Thanksgiving looks partly cloudy in Denver, with a high of 40 degrees.

Friday and Saturday look windy with scattered snow showers (20% chance), highs in the low 40s.

Sunday looks dry and sunny for travelers. High of 44 degrees in Denver.

