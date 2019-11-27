Shopping mall crews working to clear parking lots of snow for Black Friday shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many metro-area shopping malls have an extra challenge getting ready for Black Friday shoppers. The recent storm left huge piles of snow in parking lots. Crews have been working around the clock to clear the snow, but there’s nowhere to put it.

At Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood, they piled as much as they could onto grassy areas and medians, but there are still mounds of snow blocking parking spots.

"When we were driving in, I was looking at the giant mounds. That’s going to take a while, with more snow on Friday. It was a little bit of an interesting trek getting here, so we’re not going to go anywhere or do much, just stay put I think," shopper Kelli Reidford said.

Colorado Mills issued the following statement:

“Despite the recent weather, our holiday spirits remain bright at Colorado Mills. We are prepared and excited to welcome shoppers to the center Thanksgiving evening staring at 6:00 p.m. (a great way to walk off those holiday calories!), and on Friday morning retailers will be opening at 6:00 a.m. We will monitor the weather and maintain parking lots the same as usual. In addition to our outdoor parking lots, there is also a covered parking structure, and we open doors an hour early before the stores so guests can wait comfortably inside our temperature controlled center.”

Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree had the snow hauled off-site overnight to clear the parking lots.

“We are very serious about having a lot of free parking for our customers. It wasn’t easy, but we took the extra step to clear our lots. Our employees also park off-site and many take light rail to work," General Manager Pam Kelly said.

Many people say they will still avoid the busiest shopping days of the year.

“I think it’s going to be total chaos here on Friday, so try to avoid that. It’s good for the stores, good for the mall, glad that it reopened, it’s good," Sarah Peters said.