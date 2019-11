× One person stabbed at 7-Eleven in Denver, police searching for suspect

DENVER– One person was hospitalized after a stabbing at 7-Eleven on Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 7600 Block of East Colfax Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, police say.

The victim’s name and gender have not yet been released.

Police are working to get information on the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.