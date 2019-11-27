Lab-Grown Diamonds – Lightbox Jewelry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Women are telling us that while they still prefer natural diamonds for the most emotional milestones in their lives, we're now seeing enormous interest in lab-grown diamonds for lighter, more everyday occasions. Thanks to innovative technology that allows scientists to essentially "hack" a billion-year process, women can now have that same quality and sparkle in the rarest of colors, at a fraction of the cost. Jamie Cadwell Gage, Editorial Director for Lightbox, has more on this trend as well as a live demonstration of the hottest products.