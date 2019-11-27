Women are telling us that while they still prefer natural diamonds for the most emotional milestones in their lives, we're now seeing enormous interest in lab-grown diamonds for lighter, more everyday occasions. Thanks to innovative technology that allows scientists to essentially "hack" a billion-year process, women can now have that same quality and sparkle in the rarest of colors, at a fraction of the cost. Jamie Cadwell Gage, Editorial Director for Lightbox, has more on this trend as well as a live demonstration of the hottest products.AlertMe
Lab-Grown Diamonds – Lightbox Jewelry
