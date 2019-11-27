× Kroenke pays $49M for DTC retail center

DENVER– Stan Kroenke has added to his local real estate holdings.

An entity registered to Bruce Glazer, CFO of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, and sharing a mailing address with The Kroenke Group’s Missouri office, purchased the Belleview Promenade retail center at 8000 E. Belleview Ave. in Greenwood Village last week.

Acting as GKT Belleview Promenade LLC, Kroenke paid $49 million for the complex, according to public records.

Belleview Promenade tenants include Ocean Prime, Chipotle, Maria Empanada, Starbucks, Larkburger, KeyBank and Bar Louie.

Stan Kroenke owns Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns a controlling interest in multiple sports teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles Rams.

