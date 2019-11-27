× Highway 287 closed north of Longmont due to fatal crash

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash on Highway 287 near Longmont Wednesday morning.

According to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson, the crash occurred shortly before 11:15 a.m. near mile marker 321.

The head-on crash involved a 1991 Mercedes-Benz coupe and a 2014 Ford pickup. A person in the Mercedes was killed.

The CSP spokesperson did not have information about how many other people were involved in the crash or whether they were injured.

Highway 287 is closed in both directions between Vermillion and Yellowstone roads.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and paramedics are assisting CSP at the scene.