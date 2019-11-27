Happy homecomings this Thanksgiving at DIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The holiday snowstorm that whipped its way across the Front Range and other parts of Colorado this week lead to the cancelation and delay of hundreds of flights.

Those interruptions affected countless people who were trying to make their way to the Centennial State for the Thanksgiving holiday week.

“We were very concerned,” explained Alicia Romont.

Romont's son, Jason, flew into Denver on Wednesday and arrived safely. But leading up to his arrival, Romont was nervous his flight might be affected given Colorado’s whacky weather situation earlier in the week.

"It’s awesome that we can all be home for the holiday!” she said.

For his part, Jason was also concerned about the weather. But after things started clearing up Tuesday night, he figured his flight from St. Louis would be fine.

"You need know what the weather is gonna do!” Jason Romont said.

Romont was greeted at Denver International Airport on Wednesday by his father, mother, aunt and cousins. He couldn’t have asked for a warmer welcome, given Colorado’s current frigid weather.