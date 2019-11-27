Feds seeking more information in Maggie Long case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo. -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for more help in the search for suspects who killed a teenage girl by burning her alive two years ago Sunday.

In conjunction with the anniversary of Maggie Long’s death, authorities said they revamped the website www.maggielongtaskforce.com by making it accessible to people both on mobile devices and desktop computers.

Previously, the website -- where people can leave a tip or scroll through case information -- was inaccessible on a smartphone.

Amy Meyer, a spokesperson for the Denver FBI office, said there are renewed efforts by investigators to reach people across the state – not just in the Bailey community where Long was killed.

Meyer said it’s possible people who were involved in the crime as witnesses or suspects may no longer live or be in the area.

She said agents are also interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen the guns that were stolen from the home at the time of the arson and killing.

Federal agents are also hoping to speak with a fourth person who may have some information about the incident. Meyer said the person had long hair and could be a woman or a man who was either a witness or a participant in the crime.

The Denver FBI office also posted a “seeking information” poster on the FBI.gov website. The agency is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Long's death.