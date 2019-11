× Eastbound I-70 closed at El Rancho due to bad crash involving semi

JEFFERSON COUNTY– The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at El Rancho due to a bad crash involving a semi and a passenger car.

Police say the crash happened around 9:46 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No word on injuries at this time.

There is no estimated time on when I-70 will reopen.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.