Denver Urban Renewal Authority sues former grant recipient over apartment project

DENVER — A quasi-governmental organization that works to spur redevelopment of blighted areas in Denver has sued a former grant recipient.

The Denver Urban Renewal Authority filed a lawsuit against EJ Thompson and two entities he controls last week, accusing the developer of fraud and breach of contract.

Thompson did not respond to a request for comment relayed through an attorney.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Denver District Court, DURA and 3057 West Kentucky LLC entered into a redevelopment agreement in May 2014 for a property at 3057 W. Kentucky Ave. in Denver.

The lawsuit characterizes 3057 West Kentucky LLC as “a mere instrumentality and alter ego of Thompson,” since he owned and controlled the entity.

