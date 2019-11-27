× Denver police searching for driver who struck, seriously injured pedestrian near Coors Field

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators find a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian near Coors Field.

In a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin, DPD said the incident occurred at 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24.

The driver of a dark green or gray Chrysler 300 hit a person in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Market Street.

“After the collision, the run vehicle fled through the parking lot onto 21st Street towards Larimer Street without stopping to provide aid, assistance or information,” DPD said.

The Chrysler has dark-tinted windows and specialty rims.

Below are photos of the sedan fleeing the scene, courtesy of DPD:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.