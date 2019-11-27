Denver man blames CDOT for dumping snow on his sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- At 68 years old, Bernard Stull says he’s one of the youngest people on his block of Sheridan Boulevard near West Bates Avenue. The former coal miner doesn’t mind shoveling out his neighbors and their sidewalks after a big storm. There’s just one problem: his work keeps getting undone.

“Took me three hours. Of course, I was doing three driveways and all the sidewalks,” Stull said. “They’ll plow the snow from the roads, sometimes getting all the way up to the garage. And they always cover the sidewalks.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation has to plow Sheridan and other major roads during and after these snowstorms.

"My best advice is to wait until the road is clear and the plows push back snow and ice from CDOT right-of-way. We have nowhere to store snow along a lot of roadways," said Denver area Maintenance Superintendent John Lorme.

Denver County residents are required to shovel snow from their sidewalks and driveways within 24 hours of a snowstorm, and they're not allowed to push the snow onto state roads.

CDOT has tips on its website for snow removal, and what you can and can’t do under the law.