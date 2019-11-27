× Denver DA charges man in shooting in RiNo parking garage

DENVER — The Denver District Attorney filed charges on Wednesday against the man arrested for firing a rifle Saturday inside a parking structure in the River North neighborhood.

39-year-old Bryan Lambert was arrested near 27th and Blake after police say he fired at least nine rounds from the structure.

At least two cars were damaged. Nobody was injured.

According to a probable cause statement, Lambert had a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle as well as multiple high-capacity magazines.

Lambert was charged with criminal mischief, using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime and using a prohibited weapon.

It remains unclear whether Lambert targeted any people.