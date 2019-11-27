They keep getting better and better. Mellivora and their amazing leggings were on Joana's Fitness Fix. Creator Chris Gerardi takes photographs of amazing scenes in Colorado and beyond and turns them into beautiful, eye popping art on leggings for women and men. They are made locally with USA milled materials. Check out their new designs just in time for the holidays plus they have the classic favorites like Red Rocks, Maroon Bells and Union Station. Get $10 off your purchase by entering the word "LOCAL" at MellivoraCO.comAlertMe
Coolest Leggings in Town – Mellivora
-
Mellivora- the coolest leggings in town
-
Colorado Made Leggings
-
Bold leggings and sports bras
-
Police locate 2 girls previously missing from Aurora
-
The new Poly Facial
-
-
Arapahoe High School students with Down syndrome crowned homecoming king and queen
-
College gymnast in Connecticut dies after suffering spinal cord injury during training
-
Suzanne Whang, ‘House Hunters’ host, dies at 56
-
Kevin Hart posts an emotional video about his car crash; ‘I see things differently’
-
Tech Junkie Review: Google Nest Hub Max
-
-
See who took home an Emmy Award
-
Newman Center – Amazing Season of Music and Art
-
Fall May be the Best Time to take a Trip