Boulder digging out after historic snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder is still digging out from this week’s snowstorm, which is the third-largest two-day November snowstorm since record-keeping began.

Boulder Public Works has been on around-the-clock snow shift since Monday afternoon. The department is responsible for 330 miles of roadway, 160 miles of bike lanes and 72 miles of multi-use paths.

“The biggest challenge we’re having right now is storage. Where do we put all this snow? Some of our roads are designed to take on some extra snow capacity. Not this much,” said Kelly Wasserbach, maintenance superintendent for Boulder Public Works.

BPW is now using dump trucks to haul excess snow to Boulder Municipal Airport.

The snow crews will continue 24-hour shifts through the Thanksgiving holiday. In addition to snow removal, they are laying down ice slicer and liquid brine to try to keep the melted snow from turning into ice.

They are asking residents across the city to pitch in and help each other dig their streets out. Wasserbach says some side streets are being neglected because Public Works must focus on main thoroughfares and hospital routes.