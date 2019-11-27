Body found in freezer during welfare check at Utah retirement community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah — After police found a woman dead in her Tooele, Utah retirement home Friday, authorities have identified the body of a man found in her freezer as her husband.

During a welfare check, police first found 75-year-old resident Jeanne Souron-Mathers dead with “no apparent trauma” inside her unit at the Remington Park Apartments.

While investigating her death, they found the dead body of a man in a deep freezer inside the home. On Tuesday, Tooele City Police identified the deceased man as 69-year-old Paul Mathers.

A cause of death has still not been determined, nor has a time of death. Investigators estimate his body could have been frozen for between 1.5-11 years.