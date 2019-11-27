A chilly Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have a dry holiday in Denver, but with all the snow on the ground it will be tough to warm up. So, for Denver and the Front Range you should expect some patchy fog early on Thanksgiving that will burn off around 9AM. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy at times. So, there will be some sunshine. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. Grab a jacket, hat & gloves if you're going to be out on the holiday.

A storm system will bring snow to the Colorado mountains on Thanksgiving. The best snow will be in the San Juans in southwest Colorado. Snow will turn heavy in those areas on Friday as better snow approaches the area making travel difficult. Snow will continue to fall until late on Saturday, so make sure to factor the poor travel conditions into your plans.

We will have some light snow or flurries late on Friday in metro Denver. A few flurries could still be around early on Saturday. Right now accumulation looks very light ranging from a dusting to less than a inch in most places along the Front Range. It'll be windy on Saturday, but the sun will quickly return.

The rest of the forecast heading through the end of the weekend and most of next week looks dry and milder with temperatures returning to the 50s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.