Snowstorm departs, very cold temps tonight: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Watch live: Pickup with camper dangles on edge of I-70 guardrail

Posted 4:39 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:07PM, November 26, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A pickup truck with a camper attached partially slid off an Interstate 70 overpass in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Video from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows the truck dangling over West Colfax Avenue. Eastbound I-70 and westbound West Colfax are closed in the area.

The Colorado State Patrol says the agency received the call shortly before 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver of the truck was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The closure is expected to last until at least 6:30 p.m.

Watch live video from CDOT in the player above.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.