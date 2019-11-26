Watch live: Pickup with camper dangles on edge of I-70 guardrail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A pickup truck with a camper attached partially slid off an Interstate 70 overpass in Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Video from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera shows the truck dangling over West Colfax Avenue. Eastbound I-70 and westbound West Colfax are closed in the area.

The Colorado State Patrol says the agency received the call shortly before 4 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver of the truck was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The closure is expected to last until at least 6:30 p.m.

