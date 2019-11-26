× Tuesday was the third-snowiest day on record in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A powerful snowstorm delivered significant accumulation to many Colorado communities on Monday and Tuesday.

Snow totals were especially high along the northern Front Range and in mountainous areas west of the Interstate 25 corridor.

Boulder received 20.7 inches of snow, making it the third-snowiest day ever recorded in the city. The first was Oct. 25, 1997; the second was Nov. 20, 1979.

The 20.7-inch total also set a new daily snowfall record for Nov. 26, smashing the old record for the date of 13.0 inches set in 1959.

Additionally, Boulder’s 22.3-inch two-day total (Nov. 25-26) is the third-biggest for a November snowstorm. Only Nov. 20-21, 1979 and Nov. 3-4, 1946 had higher totals, according to the Colorado Climate Center.

Fort Collins officially received 15 inches of snow Monday and Tuesday — the second-largest two-day snowfall on record in the city.