Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues all morning then tapers off this afternoon; Blizzard Warnings issued

DENVER-- Heavy snow continues until 9 a.m. then gradually turns lighter around noon and tapers off this afternoon.

An additional 4-6 inches of accumulation this morning across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Blizzard Warnings are in effect for the Eastern Plains and parts of the Palmer Divide including Castle Rock until 5 p.m. It has little to do with snow totals, but rather wind and low visibility.

The mountains have snow this morning then it will taper off this afternoon. 2-6 inches of additional snow accumulation.

Temperatures stay in the 20s all day then fall this evening.

Clear skies tonight allow temperatures to drop like a rock into the single digits overnight.

It will be partly cloudy and dry on Wednesday.

Storm number two hits the mountains, and especially southern Colorado, between Wednesday evening and Thanksgiving. 6-12 inches in the southern mountains. 3-8 inches along Interstate 70.

Storm number three hits all of Colorado between Thursday night and Saturday morning. 8-16 inches in the mountains. 1-3 inches across the Front Range.

Dry on Sunday.

Dry on Monday.

Mountain snow returns Tuesday.

