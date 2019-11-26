Snow becomes heavier; treacherous travel Tuesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; Snow totals as of very early Tuesday morning

Posted 2:56 am, November 26, 2019, by

Fort Collins

DENVER– Snow will continue through early Tuesday before slowly ending from west to east during the afternoon. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

It will be a windy and cold day with temperatures struggling in the mid 20s.  Roads will certainly be impacted especially I-25 from Denver to Cheyenne, I-76 from the city to NE Colorado and I-70 both west into the Colorado mountains and east heading toward Kansas.

Here are the snowfall totals as of 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Aurora: 8.3 inches
  • Boulder: 10.4 inches
  • Commerce City: 10 inches
  • Downtown Denver: 7 inches
  • Estes Park: 11 inches
  • Fort Collins: 14 inches
  • Jamestown: 9.3 inches
  • Longmont: 9.5 inches
  • Louisville: 8.8 inches
  • Loveland: 12.5 inches
  • Lyons: 14 inches
  • Masonville: 16 inches
  • Pinewood Springs: 10 inches
  • Westminster: 7 inches

We will continue to update these totals throughout the storm.

AlertMe
Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.