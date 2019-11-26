× Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; Snow totals as of very early Tuesday morning

DENVER– Snow will continue through early Tuesday before slowly ending from west to east during the afternoon. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

It will be a windy and cold day with temperatures struggling in the mid 20s. Roads will certainly be impacted especially I-25 from Denver to Cheyenne, I-76 from the city to NE Colorado and I-70 both west into the Colorado mountains and east heading toward Kansas.

Here are the snowfall totals as of 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:

Aurora: 8.3 inches

Boulder: 10.4 inches

Commerce City: 10 inches

Downtown Denver: 7 inches

Estes Park: 11 inches

Fort Collins: 14 inches

Jamestown: 9.3 inches

Longmont: 9.5 inches

Louisville: 8.8 inches

Loveland: 12.5 inches

Lyons: 14 inches

Masonville: 16 inches

Pinewood Springs: 10 inches

Westminster: 7 inches

We will continue to update these totals throughout the storm.