Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; Snow totals as of very early Tuesday morning
DENVER– Snow will continue through early Tuesday before slowly ending from west to east during the afternoon. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.
It will be a windy and cold day with temperatures struggling in the mid 20s. Roads will certainly be impacted especially I-25 from Denver to Cheyenne, I-76 from the city to NE Colorado and I-70 both west into the Colorado mountains and east heading toward Kansas.
Here are the snowfall totals as of 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service:
- Aurora: 8.3 inches
- Boulder: 10.4 inches
- Commerce City: 10 inches
- Downtown Denver: 7 inches
- Estes Park: 11 inches
- Fort Collins: 14 inches
- Jamestown: 9.3 inches
- Longmont: 9.5 inches
- Louisville: 8.8 inches
- Loveland: 12.5 inches
- Lyons: 14 inches
- Masonville: 16 inches
- Pinewood Springs: 10 inches
- Westminster: 7 inches
We will continue to update these totals throughout the storm.