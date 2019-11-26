Paralyzed Veterans of America – Safer Air Travel Campaign

Paralyzed Veterans of America, an organization dedicated to empowering veterans, is undergoing a campaign to alert the public to the dangers people with disabilities commonly face during air travel. Shaun Castle, a US Army Veteran and Deputy Executive Director for Paralyzed Veterans of America, shares more about this important topic.AlertMe
