Lone Tree residents spend the day clearing snow, sledding

LONE TREE, Colo. — Tuesday's heavy snow brought significant travel impacts to a number of metro-area communities.

In Lone Tree, many residents spent the day clearing snow from driveways.

“I measured 13 inches on the back, so it’s going to take a little while, even to snow blow,” said Clint Blyth.

Some residential streets were tough to drive on, but main roads like Lincoln Avenue were plowed, and a surprising number of people were at the grocery store.

Crews worked hard to keep parking lots and the sidewalks clear for holiday shoppers.

Some residents went straight to the nearest sledding hill.

“It’s really steep, so it goes really fast and it’s really fun,” said Brooklyn Ellen. “This is, like, the most snow I’ve ever seen."