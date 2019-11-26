× I-70 westbound closed near Idaho Springs for ‘Extended Amount of Time’ due to major rock slide

DENVER– A major rock slide on Interstate 70 has closed the westbound lanes of I-70 two miles east of Floyd Hill.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the closure will be for an “extended amount of time”.

US 6 is also closed in both directions.

US 6 EB/WB: Road closed between I-70; US 6 and CO 119. Due to I-70 rockslide. No estimated time of opening. https://t.co/Az4VyLhlnu — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 26, 2019

CDOT said an alternate route west is US 285.

I-70 WB: Safety closure at Exit 248 – Beaver Brook; Floyd Hill. Due to major rock slide. Extended closure. Alternate route West use US 285. https://t.co/8NKnL7hzUb — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 26, 2019

You can see current road conditions and closures here.

You can see travel times here.

Snow will continue through early Tuesday before slowly ending from west to east during the afternoon. Tuesday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.