HOTWORX Denver – LoHi Pre-sale Deal

If you love working out in the heat you are going to love HOTWORX Denver- LoHi coming to fitness lovers soon. Clients step into a Hotbox to do classes like Hot Yoga, Hot Cycle, even Hot Barre. Classes are led my a virtual instructor and members can access the Hotbox 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Get in on their Pre-Sale Deal. Pay only $10 to join and only $44 a month once HOTWORX Denver- LoHi opens in the New Year. That's about 25% off the regular price once they open. To get in on this deal call 720-464-5005 or go to HOTWORX.net/Studio/Denver-Lo-Hi .

