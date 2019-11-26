× Developer planning 23-story condo project in Arapahoe Square closes on land

DENVER — The new development firm planning a 23-story condo project in Arapahoe Square has closed on the land.

Denver-based Ubuntu Partners purchased 838 Park Avenue West and 2250 Champa St. on Friday for $5.53 million, according to Newmark Knight Frank, which represented the sellers.

The two parcels add up to 28,489 square feet, or 0.65 acres, making the deal worth $194 a square foot.

The site was sold by two separate entities, who collectively paid $2.71 million for the site in 2015 and 2016, according to public records.

Rachel Colorosa of Keller Williams Realty Downtown represented the buyer. Newmark Knight Frank’s Chris Cowan and Bryon Stevenson represented the sellers.

Read more on BusinessDen.com.