Comvita Manuka Honey to the Rescue for Cold and Flu Season

November 26, 2019
The changing seasons often lead to colds, coughs, allergies, and even the dreaded flu.  Renowned Dietitian Kristin Kirkpatrick, a mom and best-selling author, is teaming up with Comvita to share how one of the world's rarest honeys, Manuka, can help soothe those nasty symptoms.

