Cold night ahead as storm departs: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- Snow totals from Tuesday's storm were impressive, as expected.

The snowstorm is racing away from Colorado and skies will be clearing Tuesday night, allowing temperatures to head into the frigid single digits.

We will have dry conditions with some clouds and a little wind on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. However, with all the snow on the ground, it will be chilly with highs Wednesday below freezing and only reaching 40 degrees on the holiday.

There will be some light snow showers on Friday late in the day and possibly an early morning flurry on Saturday. Currently, there does not appear to be accumulation in metro Denver.

We will have dry conditions for the end of the weekend and most of next week, which will get temperatures back in the 40s and 50s.

