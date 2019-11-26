× ‘Avoid travel in the Denver region, Front Range, foothills and eastern plains’; strong warning from CDOT

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid traveling in Denver, along the Front Range, in the foothills and eastern plains due to treacherous road conditions.

CDOT says plows are making multiple passes on the interstates and major routes.

The storm is causing hazardous driving conditions across the state and every mountain pass. Chain and passenger traction laws are in place across the state, particularly on the I-70 mountain corridor, according to CDOT.

I-70 in both directions is closed from east of Denver to Burlington. I-76 is closed from Lochbuie to Sterling, and Commercial Motor Vehicle chain law is in effect on I-25 between Monument and Lincoln Ave., south of Denver. Several other roads are closed in northeastern Colorado. You can find the latest information on road closures and conditions here.

CDOT has canceled the Bustang service for Tuesday.

See snowfall totals here.